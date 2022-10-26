https://analytics.google.
Still time for community groups to secure vital funds

Published: 26th October 2022 12:48
Community groups across Portsmouth are being reminded they only have until 30 October to apply for a Community Inclusion Grant of up to £1,000.

Portsmouth City Council has a £30,000 pot to allocate with voluntary and community groups able to bid for up to £1,000 to support their project.

The scheme is designed to support projects that aim to challenge inequality, advance equity and celebrate diversity in Portsmouth so could be suitable for any groups looking to attract a wider range of members, make their facilities more accessible or highlight unique aspects of a group or community.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"Whatever your group is, if you're planning a project that helps bring people together, helps improve people's access to something or just celebrates what makes your community unique, please get in touch and see if you can apply for a grant.

"The deadline for applications is 30 October and we want as many applications as possible, so we have the opportunity to support projects covering all areas of the city and all the people who live here."

Anyone interested in more information on the Community Inclusion Grant scheme should email e.d.i@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9268 8404.

