Portsmouth MP graduates from Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme

Published: 2nd November 2022 11:44

Stephen Morgan MP has graduated from all three services of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS), after graduating from the Army single service course.

Mr Morgan enrolled in the AFPS shortly after being elected to parliament in 2017, opting for the Royal Navy as his first single service course, as a representative of its heart and home, Portsmouth. After graduating, the City MP enlisted onto the RAF single service course and later graduated.

The aim of the AFPS is to give parliamentarians, many of whom have little military background, an insight into armed forces life that would not otherwise be available to them. It is then hoped that they will be able to make a more informed and useful contribution to defence debates in their respective Houses.

Parliamentary representatives on the scheme spend time on the frontline meeting with personnel, joining exercises and visits, staying in the accommodation and being invited for tours of military bases and trips to meet British service personnel deployed overseas.

The Portsmouth MP has been a tireless campaigner for members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families, speaking up in Parliament on the issues that matter to them.

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“I’m delighted to have graduated from all tri-services of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, which has been an invaluable experience, allowing me to speak to those on the frontline that help to keep our country safe.

“As a Portsmouth MP, I know the incredible contribution our Armed Forces make to our country, so it was a privilege to be able to regularly meet with them to thank them for their service and better understand the current issues and challenges they face.

“My thanks to all those involved with the scheme that help to make it the fantastic success that it is, and the countless members of our armed services I had the pleasure to meet along the way.”

