Find a warm welcome at venues across Portsmouth this winter

Published: 5th November 2022 12:15

A list of warm and welcoming spaces opening their doors to Portsmouth residents this winter can be found on Portsmouth City Council's website at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/warmspaces

The council, in partnership with HIVE Portsmouth, have published the list of friendly and warm spaces where residents can meet others, take part in activities, get a warm drink or meal, or spend some quiet time away from home.

Many are established venues and groups based at community centres, children’s centres and places of faith, who would love to give a warm welcome to more of the community. Days, times and what is offered varies from venue to venue, but all offer a warm space and welcoming place at no cost.

The online list will be updated regularly and residents with no internet access can call the Hive Helpline on 023 9400 7124 to find out about venues in their local area.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: " We have worked with Hive Portsmouth to start a list of both new and established venues and groups in the city where all residents will be warmly welcomed this winter. This is an opportunity to find out what is available in your area and get to know people in your local community. As energy prices increase there may be some residents who are sadly struggling to keep their homes warm and we hope the list may help those people to find welcoming places to study, do activities or relax."

Catherine Ramsay, deputy chief officer at Hive Portsmouth, said: "We hope the list will be a useful resource for the residents of Portsmouth this winter. We encourage more venues and groups to contact us if they would like to be added to the list so we can make sure there is a good spread of welcoming spaces across the city. This could be somewhere warm for friends to meet up, somewhere offering free activities or a place where someone could make new friends in their local community."

Those who run venues or groups in Portsmouth who wish to be offer a free welcoming space to residents this winter should send details to info@hiveportsmouth.org.uk or call 023 9400 7124.

The warm spaces, welcome places list can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/warmspaces or call the Hive Helpline on 023 9400 7124 and request warm spaces information.

