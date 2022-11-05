https://analytics.google.
Gathering to mark clearance of tower blocks

Published: 5th November 2022 12:30
To mark the levelling of Leamington House tower block in Somerstown, some of the residents who joined the community panel during the deconstruction work joined councillors and Portsmouth City Council officers at the site.

Together with nearby Horatia House, the two towers and their 272 flats have been carefully taken down over the past year. A planning application for housing to replace them will be submitted soon.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, Cllr Darren Sanders said: "We said we would take down Horatia and Leamington houses and so it is satisfying to stand alongside members of the community who have been as enthusiastic as us in regenerating this part of Somerstown to mark this moment in the project.

"Our design team and the community have worked hard on a really exciting concept for the replacement homes and outdoor spaces, now we look forward to the next stages of this regeneration when we can move towards construction starting on this site."

The council has met regularly with the community throughout the deconstruction phase, and in the most recent public session revealed the final design which will go forward to planning permission.

A video charting the deconstruction is in final edit and will be posted to https://horatialeamington.portsmouth.gov.uk/ when complete. In the meantime, you can find out much more about the project and see other videos we've produced at the same website

