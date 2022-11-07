Portsmouth academic recognised for research to lower breast cancer rates in India

Published: 7th November 2022 14:17

A University of Portsmouth senior lecturer has been recognised for her research to tackle the rising levels of breast cancer in India.

Dr Judith Fletcher-Brown, senior lecturer and researcher in social marketing, has been awarded the Outstanding Performance in Marketing Award 2022 from the Worshipful Company of Marketors.

Dr Fletcher-Brown’s research examined why breast cancer rates in India are at an epidemic level and found the complex cultural environment meant talking about breast cancer is still taboo. She discovered a solution could be found using community nurses equipped with digital technology to explain about self-examination techniques.

She said: “The nurses are local to the community and are very excited about using the pioneering technology. I am extremely proud to have had my research honoured by the Worshipful Company, especially as they adhere to values of integrity, excellence and the wellbeing of others.”

Dr Fletcher-Brown’s PhD thesis, entitled ‘Innovating Social Marketing to Affect Cancer Healthcare Resources for Vulnerable Consumers in an Emerging Country Context: A Midstream Approach’, was deemed by the modern livery company for marketing professionals to be a worthy winner.

She’ll receive the award at a special ceremony at the Ceremonial Court of the Company in London, along with her supervisor Professor Sarah Turbull.

