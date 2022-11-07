New cost of living hub launched to help Portsmouth residents

Published: 7th November 2022 14:21

Portsmouth City Council has today launched a new online cost of living hub and helpline to support residents who are struggling financially.

The online support hub is a one-stop source for all cost of living advice, and can be found at portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving

The hub contains advice and support on variety of topics:

Food and essentials - information on food banks, community pantries and larders, free school uniforms, and help with home goods repairs

Energy and bills - for people who are struggling to pay utilities and other household expenses

Money and debt - ways to save money and tackle debt

Health and wellbeing - mental health support and advice on keeping healthy on a budget

Skills and employment - ways to increase income and ensure people are being paid fairly

Low-cost travel in and out of the city, and budget-friendly activities in Portsmouth

Residents who are not online, or who prefer to speak to someone, can call a new dedicated cost of living helpline on 023 9284 1047 and the council's friendly customer service team will help.

The council is also distributing a cost of living support leaflet to all Portsmouth households, with lots of useful information, including details of food banks, larders and pantries in the city.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said "We know times are tough for people in Portsmouth and many of you are feeling the squeeze. If you are struggling, there is lots of support out there and we're here to help. Please visit the new online hub or give the helpline a call and we will help you find what you need to get you through."

A list of warm and welcoming spaces where residents can meet others, take part in activities, get a warm drink or meal, or spend some quiet time away from home can also be found on the council's website. The warm spaces, welcome places list can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/warmspaces or call the Hive Helpline on 023 9400 7124 and request warm spaces information.

Visit the cost of living hub at portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving or call the dedicated cost of living helpline on 023 9284 1047.

