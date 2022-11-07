Portsmouth City Council News 07 Nov 2022 Honouring our fallen heroes

Published: 9th November 2022 15:21

Residents are invited to mark Remembrance in a series of events taking place between Friday 11 and Sunday 13 November 2022, organised by Portsmouth City Council.

This year's Armistice and Remembrance events and services are taking place as follows:

Armistice Day service - Friday 11 November, 10.55am at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square (Cenotaph)

The short service commences at 10:55am and will include a two-minute silence which takes place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. During the service there will be a selection of readings and poems. This event is open to all members of the public.

Remembrance Sunday service and parade - Sunday 13 November, 10.30am-12pm at Guildhall Square

The Remembrance Service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the Guildhall Square at 10.30am. At 11am there will be a two-minute silence followed by the service. A wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph will conclude the morning’s events. This event is open to all members of the public.

Councillor Hugh Mason, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, said: "We are delighted to be able to hold these commemorative events to pay tribute to our fallen heroes and remember the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. I hope residents will choose to come and support these events."

Guildhall Square is easily reached by public transport. Please walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport wherever possible.

Portsmouth City Council recognises the contribution and sacrifice made by members of the Armed Forces community, and are proud to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant. The covenant is a commitment to support serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families working and residing in Portsmouth. It was resigned in June to refresh re-emphasise the council’s commitment, not only to serving members of the armed forces, but to their families, reservists, veterans and adult volunteer cadet instructors.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.