Published: 12th November 2022 15:20

Portsmouth MP to host bake sale for community group ‘Loaves of Love’ next week

Stephen Morgan MP is opening the doors of his constituency office on Saturday 19 November to help raise money for community group, Loaves of Love.

The bake sale will run between 10.30am and 12.30pm at 72 Albert Road, PO5 2SL. It will be an opportunity for the community to help support Loaves of Love by purchasing their baked goods alongside joining the group and local MP for a drink, a bite to eat and a chat.

Loaves of Love was created in 2021 to offer help and support to women asylum seekers, refugees, victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable women in Portsmouth.

The Loaves of Love team bring women together through the medium of baking bread to help them feel welcome and valued in the community. The classes provide a safe environment to support the emotional needs of vulnerable local women. They offer a safe space to relax, interact and talk allowing local women to make connections and develop skills and confidence.

Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, commented,

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to host this event, help raise money for Loaves of Love and introduce people to this fantastic project.

“Having joined a group earlier this year I have seen first-hand the excellent support offered to female refugees in overcoming culture and language barriers while celebrating and sharing their own cultures.

“I want to thank the trustees, chefs, volunteers and local women behind this bake sale. I am very much looking forward to joining them for a chat whilst sampling some delicious baked goods.”

A spokesperson for Loaves of Love added:

“It was great to host our local MP Stephen Morgan at one of our classes last summer. We were absolutely thrilled when he offered use of his office for our bake-sale.

“We had been planning to hold a fund-raising event but had not found a suitable venue, so his offer was really welcome.

“We are grateful to Stephen for his support but would also like to thank the Portsmouth Red Cross for their initial grant that allowed us to make the project a reality and Pompey in the Community for providing us with such a wonderful venue for our classes.

“Thank you all.”

To find more information about Loaves of Love please visit www.loavesoflove.uk. There is no need to book and any member of the public is welcome to pop by for the bake sale, and to learn about the work of the Portsmouth-based group.

