Portsmouth's high street Christmas shopping campaign partners with We Stand Together project

Published: 12th November 2022 15:40

The council's 2022 Christmas campaign to support local high street businesses has partnered with the We Stand Together project to provide a supportive environment for those who have experienced sexual violence or harassment.

The We Stand Together project is coordinated by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS). Staff working for businesses and venues who are part of We Stand Together have undergone training with PARCS and have made a commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where any form of gender-based abuse will not be tolerated.

Cllr Jason Fazackarley, Cabinet Member for Safety in the Community, said:

"The campaign to support our high street businesses at Christmas is an ideal partner for the We Stand Together project. As a council we want as many residents as possible to enjoy the events and shopping in our high streets, to support our local businesses but also to feel safe."

Sixteen Portsmouth businesses and venues have signed up to We Stand Together and more are encouraged to register their interest. Staff are trained to look out for abusive behaviour and support those who have experienced harassment or sexual violence. Schools, businesses and people who work with the public during the evenings and at night, such as bar staff and taxi drivers, have also been offered training on how bystanders can help combat and prevent sexual violence.

The 2022 Christmas campaign to support Portsmouth's high street businesses consists of a range of sparkling events from Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, the We Shine Art and Light Festival, Christmas markets and the return of Portsmouth on Ice. The countdown begins on Thursday 17 November with the Commercial Road Christmas Lights Switch On Party and the opening of the We Shine Art and Light Festival where the streets and buildings of Portsmouth will be transformed into a night-time gallery.

For more information visit rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/christmas-in-portsmouth

