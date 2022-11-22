Portsmouth residents encouraged to take free healthy relationship quiz in campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse

Published: 22nd November 2022 15:46

Safer Portsmouth's annual Is This Love? campaign has re-launched, to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse and where to get help.

A free, short quiz is available at www.isthislove.org.uk to help residents consider if their relationship is healthy. Based on the answers given in the quiz, residents will receive advice and information on where to get support. The quiz is completely confidential.

Stop Domestic Abuse deliver support services in Portsmouth and across Hampshire to anyone affected by unhealthy and abusive relationships. A Portsmouth helpline is available from 9am-9pm Monday to Friday and 10am-6pm on weekends and bank holidays. This is open to victims, family/friends, those who are abusive, violent or controlling in their relationship and want to change, and professionals. The service also provides refuge accommodation for women and children and community-based outreach support for victims and survivors.

Is This Love? aims to highlight different signs of domestic abuse, including physical, financial and emotional abuse. People can find advice and support for themselves, and there is information on what to do if they think someone they know is in an abusive relationship. The campaign also answers key questions such as 'are the signs different for men or the LGBTQ+ community?'.

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, Cabinet Member for Safety in the Community at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We really hope this campaign helps residents learn more about domestic abuse, and the different signs of an unhealthy relationship. Stop Domestic Abuse provide great support to anyone affected by domestic abuse, and there is advice and help available to anyone who needs it."

Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse said: “We are acutely aware that cases of domestic abuse increase during the holiday season as families and couples spend more time together at home. The daunting reality faced for many victims of domestic abuse is that this Christmas, home is not a safe place.

"As we head into the festive season, this year we have additional pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis and the Men’s Football World Cup. Whether the favourite team wins or loses, research shows a 47% increase in alcohol-related domestic abuse incidents when the Home Nations take to the pitch. If you are affected by domestic abuse, I would urge you to contact Stop Domestic Abuse for help and support, and in an emergency always dial 999."

Portsmouth’s Detective Chief Inspector and Domestic Abuse Lead Dal Andrews said: “Domestic abuse is often a hidden crime with incidents taking place behind closed doors, at times in front of children, in earshot of neighbours or without any witnesses. We do tend to see an increase in incidents of domestic violence and abuse during the festive period and also following major football tournaments and sporting events such as the World Cup, although many families live with domestic abuse throughout the year. It takes a lot of courage to report these incidents and this is why we continue to work together to ensure no-one living with domestic abuse in Portsmouth feels they have to suffer in silence.”

Residents can contact Stop Domestic Abuse by calling 0330 0533 630 and selecting option one for Portsmouth, or emailing portsmouthreferral@stopdomesticabuse.uk. If it's an emergency, always call 999.

Find out more information, including the short online quiz, at www.isthislove.org.uk.

