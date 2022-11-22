Popular bake sale raises over £350 and lots of awareness for Portsmouth’s ‘Loaves of Love’

Published: 22nd November 2022 15:55

On Saturday 19 November Loaves of Love and Stephen Morgan MP joined forces to raise awareness of the work of the local group to support women asylum seekers, refugees and other marginalised women in the Portsmouth area.

The project brings together women together through the medium of baking bread to help them feel welcome and valued in our city.

The Portsmouth South MP opened the doors to his constituency office on Albert Road to invite constituents to learn more about the local group whilst supporting the project by purchasing baked goods made by women benefiting from the group. At the packed event over £350 was raised to help keep the project going.

Supporting the group for Portsmouth people, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“I’m proud Portsmouth is a city which is welcoming to all, and that’s why I welcome any initiative which encourages inclusivity, solidarity and compassion for those who are vulnerable and those forced to flee their home.

“It was a real pleasure to host the Loaves of Love team by having a bake sale. I will continue to support the local group to ensure it goes from strength to strength in helping those in need.”

A spokesperson for Loaves of Love said:

“We are deeply grateful to Stephen for supporting our project.

“It means so much not only to the women who come to our classes to share our recipes but to our wonderful volunteers too who work with our student bakers.

“We know the difference that joining our sessions makes to the women who find comfort from working together, acquiring new skills and making friends with others with similar experiences to their own.

“It is such a joy to see them developing team-working skills and gaining new confidence after what can be the harrowing experience they have been through.”

For the project to continue to be a success, volunteers need to pay for the venue – a large kitchen space in Pompey in the Community – this costs £66 for 3 hours each session; the ingredients with the team usually needing large quantities of basic ingredients such as flour, yeast, butter, oil, sugar, spices, eggs and milk; and the equipment – the group needs more mixing bowls, scales, rolling pins, wooden spoons and bread pans. Storage containers would also help to ensure all the dry ingredients are packed neatly and safely. To donate visit https://loavesoflove.uk/

