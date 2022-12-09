Portsmouth MP praises award winners for inspiring local people

Published: 9th December 2022 12:47

Stephen Morgan MP has praised this year’s winners of the Inspiring Fratton Awards, a scheme set up four years ago by the locally born parliamentary representative in partnership with Fratton Big Local.

The Portsmouth MP joined Fr Bob White chair of the Fratton Big Local as he handed out the awards to winners during a celebration event at St Mary’s Church on Friday evening.

This year over 150 nominations were received for six award categories.

The Inspiring Fratton 2022 award winners are:

Contribution to Sport and Exercise in Fratton – Steve Grattan (Victory Hants Inclusive CIC and Jo Mitchell and Gavin Randall (Pompey in the Community)

Contribution to Learning in Fratton – Marie Hargreaves (Penbridge Infant School)

Contribution to Volunteering in Fratton – Julie Firth (Phoenix Dance School) and 21st Portsmouth Scout Group

Contribution to Creativity in Fratton - Matt Dixon (The Organ Project)

Most effective organisation or team in Fratton – the volunteer team at the Buckland United Reformed Church (Maria Oram, Michael Mills, Michael Waites and Sonia Turner)

The Community Spirit Award - The Good Gym

Fratton Big Local is a ‘Big Lottery’ funded 10-year project which aims to make lasting improvements to Fratton.

Run by a partnership of local residents, the scheme makes decisions about how to spend the funding, based on engagement and conversations with local key groups and those living in the area.

To encourage nominations from the public from as many people as possible the city MP wrote to every household in Fratton as well as liaised with local schools and businesses.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“As someone who was born and raised in Fratton I know that there are people in our community who go out of their way, to improve our local area.

That’s why a few years ago, working alongside Big Local Fratton, we launched these Inspiring Fratton awards.

This year’s awards are even more special and vital at a time when times are tough and everything feels more difficult than it should be. People are feeling the pinch and around the world, everything feels a little more uncertain.

That’s why we must continue to find what unites us, to work together, to look out for others and to make a difference. That’s exactly what these awards are about. Celebrating the contribution of local people and their achievements.

The Inspiring Fratton awards help us shine a spotlight on local people helping to make Fratton an even more special place to live. Congratulations to all winners and all those nominated. We are proud of your achievements”.

Bob White, chair of Fratton Big Local, said:



“This annual celebration of local people who serve their community is an important moment for us to stop and recognise those who are around us and help us in many ways.

It is great to see the number being nominated increasing each year and we hope that the awards inspire all of us to find ways to bring some light into the lives of others”.

