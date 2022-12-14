University academic wins Privacy Leader of the Year award

Published: 14th December 2022 13:55

Dr Vasileios Karagiannopoulos from the University of Portsmouth has been named Privacy Leader of the Year: Academia at The PICCASO Privacy Awards.

The PICCASO (Privacy, InfoSec, Culture, Change, Awareness, Societal, Organisation) Awards recognise the people making an outstanding contribution to this dynamic and fast-growing sector—from the professionals ensuring their companies meet increasingly complex legal demands to the academics and engineers pushing privacy thought leadership and innovative protections forward.

Dr Karagiannopoulos, a Reader in Cybercrime and Cybersecurity, Director of the Portsmouth Cybercrime Awareness Clinic and co-director of the Centre of Cybercrime and Economic Crime, won the Privacy Leader of the Year: Academia award for his contribution to protecting user data and increasing the importance of user privacy and cybersecurity awareness.

Under his direction, the Clinic provides cybercrime awareness advice to individuals, vulnerable community groups, schools, colleges and small and medium organisations (SMEs, including businesses, charities and non-profit organisations) and conducts research into cybercrime awareness and prevention on a national and international level.

Commenting on his achievement, Dr Karagiannopoulos said: “My work with the Clinic has been so rewarding, as it has allowed me to do what I love and also actively support vulnerable community groups and organisations. It is very humbling to be recognised as Privacy Leader of the Year in Academia alongside some very well-respected colleagues working in this field.”

The Awards, which were decided by a judging panel of some of the most notable experts and leaders in the field, took place at a special ceremony at the Grosvenor House Ballroom, London, and featured keynotes from high-profile individuals in the privacy and data protection sector.

