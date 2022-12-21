First plaque presented to mark platinum jubilee street parties held in Portsmouth

Published: 21st December 2022 15:34

Hundreds of street parties were held in Portsmouth to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and now Portsmouth City Council have offered organisers the opportunity to have a plaque to permanently mark the historical occasion, with the first being officially presented to North End Baptist Church.

The council organised a number of celebrations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June 2022 and communities came together to hold street parties across the city to mark the occasion.

The first plaque was presented to North End Baptist Church, which is located in Powerscourt Road, North End. The church organised a Platinum Jubilee street party which included a dog show, a bouncy, music, food stall and children could even ride Princess the unicorn!

Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, presented the plaque. He said: "The Platinum jubilee was a historic event as it was the first time any British monarch had celebrated a platinum jubilee. We were delighted that communities chose to get involved in the celebrations and over hundred roads across the city organised street parties. Offering plaques like this to communities that celebrated is a great way to remember her unique reign and a time when we all came together, as we look forward to the coronation of King Charles III in May next year."

More events are being planned by the council for the coronation of King Charles III with details following in early 2023.

The idea for the jubilee plaques came when Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson saw them on display in Wetherby, Yorkshire. All streets that organised a Jubilee street party have been offered a plaque and the council's event team will be arranging for them to be presented to street party organisers by their local ward councillors over coming weeks.

To request a plaque contact events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.