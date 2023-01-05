£75,000 boost to cycling and walking improvements in Portsmouth

Published: 5th January 2023 17:02

Creating a cycling and walking network that’s better connected, safer and accessible to all is one step closer following the funding award from Active Travel England, Department of Transport.

Portsmouth City Council has been awarded £75,000 by Active Travel England to invest in working with communities to design improvements to the city's existing cycling and walking network to improve the connectivity and make it safer for everyone.

Making active travel part of everyday shorter journeys can help cut costs especially as people are looking to reduce their expenses during the cost-of-living crisis. Cycling UK has estimated that if people cycled short journeys, they would save an average £126 per year in vehicle fuel costs alone. Active travel also improves health by burning calories and helps reduce air pollution.

The schemes that will be investigated are those identified in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan as a priority. This is an important step forward in supporting the delivery of the transport strategy that prioritises walking and cycling.

Funded activities will include:

Development of Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs)

Network design and planning

Feasibility studies

Public engagement/consultation and co-design

Data & evidence collection

The activities will support the council in creating schemes that have been completely or partly designed. This means that the council will design the schemes with the local community and key interest groups and assessed all the safety aspects, so that a bid can be made for funding to make the changes.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet member for Traffic and Transportation, said:

"This funding gives us the boost we need to engage with residents and business owners about our prioritised schemes. It will mean we have all the information we need to successfully bid for funding to make improvements to our cycling and walking network. This is another step closer to creating a cycling and walking network that is better connected and safer for all."

