End of an Era: AboutMyArea Portsmouth and Island City Living to close.

Published: 30th March 2023 07:19

Over the past 20 years, AboutMyArea Portsmouth, and since 2020 Island City Living, have brought you news, information, events coverage (and much, much more) from across the city of Portsmouth, from Cosham to Southsea and all points in between. It is with sadness therefore, that we write to inform you that on Friday the 31st March we will be closing down our free to access service across our websites and social media platforms.

This is a family run business myself, my wife Michaela, daughter Hope and son Joe, all contributing greatly to the thousands of stories, updates, social media posts and calendar entries we have shared. Unavoidably however, due to our upcoming relocation we will no longer be at the centre of all things Portsmouth.

We took over the running of AboutMyArea in August 2020 from previous owner Haley Storey, who had done an incredibly impressive job of building a significant and very loyal following, with thousands of Pompey folk accessing the AMA website and Facebook page on a weekly basis. Our aim was to build on this strong base by adding additional social media platforms and a mobile app. This eventually grew our combined following to well over 35,000 people!

We maintained free access to all our platforms providing easy to access information and news, as well as a comprehensive business directory and events calendar. We also managed to provide regular news and updates throughout the challenging pandemic period, at a time when it was impossible to generate any revenue form the service. Post-pandemic we were delighted to forge new relationships with businesses and organisations from across the City, promoting them across our platforms, and thus providing us with the much needed revenue to meet the costs of running the service.

Over recent months it has become more and more difficult to maintain the regular flow of information as other business interests and our planned relocation have taken up more and more of our time. We had really hoped to find someone new to run the service but also to no avail. Therefore, this coming Friday 31st March will be our final day of service.

We would like to say a massive thank you to the tens of thousands of you that have visited our websites, interacted with us on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn pages and downloaded our mobile app. We have loved every second of out time running the service and have met some incredible people, who have a shared aim of making Portsmouth a great place to live and work in, and visit.

Thank you especially to those who contributed their amazing images of Portsmouth for our very popular Instagram Sunday Share and our Facebook Photo of the Week.

There are so many platforms out there now sharing information about what’s happening across Portsmouth, so we are sure you won’t miss out on all the creativity and culture that makes Portsmouth such a unique city, one that has a genuine spirit of independence and that is rightly proud of its past, its present and excited about its very bright future. We will miss the place and being part of such a vibrant and supportive community.

We wish you all well and look forward to visiting our Island City in the future.

Peter, Michaela Hope and Joe Hopkinson xxxx

