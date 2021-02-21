Commemorate another Pompey visit to Wembley and help the local community

Published: 10th March 2021 10:27

We may not be together at Wembley to watch the Blues take on Salford City FC in the Papa John's Trophy Final, on Saturday 13th March, but we're together on raising vital funds for our local community.

Portsmouth Football Club have teamed up with Pompey in the Community to put this fundraising initiative in place. All proceeds will fund programmes to support our community and aid its recovery from the pandemic. And with all Pompey fans having received their ticket refunds from last year’s postponed final, now is a perfect time to launch the scheme.

Money raised will be used to support Pompey's critical COVID-19 response services in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. This will help to tackle some of the region’s biggest challenges including rising food poverty levels, increased social isolation, poor mental health and rising unemployment.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020 Pompey in the Community have:

Delivered over 6,000 food parcels to vulnerable residents

Provided 174 care packages to the over 60s

Delivered over 160 hour of Zoom workshops

Cooked and distributed over 4,000 hot meals

Over 150 hours of welfare visits

Delivered cooking workshops to over 1,200 participants

Just £10 will help provide a food package for a family or a care package for a socially isolated older person, while £15 will help teach a family to cook on a budget or provide someone out of work with the critical skills they need to progress back into employment.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: “Everyone knows the generosity of Pompey fans

and this is great opportunity to make a real difference in the local community.



“These virtual tickets can at least provide a memento of the club’s latest trip to Wembley, while also helping those who need our help the most during these difficult times.”

Fans can get their hands on the beautifully designed commemorative tickets from as little as £5 for an e-ticket, with personalised printed keepsakes available from £15. Businesses can also get involved by purchasing a virtual hospitality package for £150 for 10 tickets to give to colleagues or clients.

To purchase your Commemorative Wembley Tickets follow the following link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/pompey?tk=4eef1d348fc8109825599388d62fd72074c3b2f3

Thank you for your continued support. Or visit the Portsmouth FC (portsmouthfc.co.uk) or Pompey in the Community (pompeyitc.org.uk) websites Thank you for your continued support.

