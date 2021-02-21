Leave a lasting legacy by purchasing a Tribute Tile for the John Jenkins Wall

Published: 2nd April 2021 10:19

The John Jenkins Wall is part of the fundraising efforts for the new, £4.9m state-of-the-art community sports complex being developed by Pompey in the Community (PitC) and in association with Moneyfields FC. Named after D-Day veteran and lifelong Pompey fan, John Jenkins MBE, the John Jenkins Stadium will be at the heart of the facility.

The sports complex will include two of the latest 3G all-weather pitches, a multi-use games area, boxing gym, dance studio, social club and many more facilities. It will be built on the existing Moneyfields FC site.

The John Jenkins Stadium will be home to PitC where they will run projects and programmes for thousands of school children, disability sport groups and members of the public every week, 52 weeks of the year. The sports facility will also be home to Moneyfields FC and Portsmouth FC Women.

The John Jenkins Wall will be situated in the main stadium grounds and will be made up of high quality, porcelain Tribute Tiles. The tiles can be personalised with your own message and will stand as a lasting legacy. By sponsoring a tile, you aren’t just helping to build the John Jenkins Stadium, you’re showing your support for the charity and its mission. Replica tiles are available for you to have as a keepsake.

There are 4 options to choose from:

Junior Tile £35. 100mm x 100mm. 2 lines of text up to 22 characters in each line.

John Jenkins Tile with PitC logo, PST logo or Moneyfields logo £60. 150mm x 150mm. 3 lines of text up to 22 characters in each line.

John Jenkins Community Tile £250. 300mm x 300mm. 4 lines of text up to 30 characters per line.

E-Voucher. Buy an e-voucher as a gift for someone else to decide what they would like on their Tribute Tile.

Purchases of tiles, e-vouchers and replicas can be made at the following link:

https://thejohnjenkinswall.briconomics.com/BRICS/APP/Store/#/JJKWALL/home

Help to build the John Jenkins Stadium by sponsoring a Tribute Tile or ordering a replica. The replica tiles will be available and dispatched when the original tiles are installed at the John Jenkins Stadium.

Your donation will help people in the local community both now and in the future.

