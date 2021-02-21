Welcome Back Sport! Now is the time to deliver better futures for young people

Published: 14th April 2021 09:50

Sporting activities have returned, thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and now is a great time to invest in grassroots sports to give young people the best opportunity to thrive. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to be working with Made By Sport to offer the ‘Clubs In Crisis' Fund, which will leave a long-lasting, positive legacy for the future of young people.



The Made By Sport #ClubsInCrisis Fund, supported by the Cash4Clubs scheme, will open to funding applications across the UK from 12th April 2021. Organisations that deliver sports development programmes for young people up to the age of 25 are eligible to apply for a grant of up to £2,021. Community sports clubs and organisations based in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight (including Portsmouth and Southampton) can find out more and apply via the HIWCF website before 17th May 2021: www.hiwcf.com/grant/made-by-sport/

In order to be eligible, clubs and organisations must show how they use sport to help young people develop in areas including employment opportunities, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or tackling mental health issues. The aim of the grants is to encourage and develop a range of life skills and knowledge that benefits both the individual and the local community.

Sophie Mason, CEO at Made By Sport commented, "Whilst community sport provision is in a precarious state right now, there has never been more recognition that sport is fundamental to our individual, community and societal development. If sport at its most grassroots level is denied, we risk a huge rise in mental health issues, anti-social behaviour and lack of life skills that lead to better employment opportunities. This fund will make a massive difference to thousands of communities all across the UK. We are delighted to be working with UK Community Foundations to make sure this support reaches the clubs that really need it."

Kate Shurety, Interim CEO at HIWCF added, "We know this money is needed now and we're thrilled to support this fund alongside Made By Sport. Our Community Foundation network enables us to reach into every community, to support organisations that make a real difference and this initiative will provide young people with opportunities to develop their skills and confidence after all the challenges and disruption they have experienced over the past year."

HIWCF is committed to supporting the resources and projects of smaller community groups and voluntary organisations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. During 2020 the Foundation raised over £2.3 million to help disadvantaged and vulnerable people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

