Olympic gold medallist thrills people with learning disabilities

Published: 10th October 2021 12:35

A Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist has received a rapturous welcome on a visit to a day opportunities centre for people with learning disabilities in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth resident Eilidh McIntyre triumphed in the 470 sailing class alongside Hannah Mills at this summer’s games and visited the Portsmouth day opportunities run by Minstead Trust earlier this week.

Minstead Trust supports over 200 people with learning disabilities in Portsmouth and throughout Hampshire to live more independent and fulfilled lives. This includes the day opportunities centre in Southsea that welcome Eilidh for a visit.

The Olympic champion fielded questions, showed off her medal and even received some medals crafted by the people supported by Minstead Trust.

Eilidh McIntyre said: ‘I had a wonderful day visiting everyone at Minstead Trust, they asked me all sorts of amazing questions and I even got given some more medals!

‘When you win an Olympic gold medal it isn’t just for you, it is for everyone. So to be able to give back to our community who have been there for me is really important to me. It is amazing to see the joy people get out of seeing the medal.’

Minstead Trust’s Portsmouth day opportunities supports up to 80 people each week to learn new skills, socialise and work towards happier and healthier lives.

Find out more about Minstead Trust’s Portsmouth day opportunities at www.minsteadtrust.org.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.