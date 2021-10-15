Plan your journey and keep the city safe during the Great South Run weekend

Published: 15th October 2021 12:11

People travelling in and around Portsmouth this weekend are advised to plan their journeys and help to protect Portsmouth from the spread of coronavirus, as the city prepares to host the south coast's biggest running event of the year, the Great South Run, on Sunday 17 October.



Portsmouth City Council's advice to visitors, residents and businesses is to plan journeys in advance, consider alternative ways to travel and stay cautious about the spread of coronavirus, as thousands of participants take part in the 10 mile route along the seafront, through Old Portsmouth and the Historic Dockyard.

Park and Ride will operate a free, direct double-decker shuttle service between Park & Ride and Clarence Pier. Operating times on Saturday 16 October will be 7am to 4pm and on Sunday 17 October 6.30am to 4pm, to enable participants and their supporters to get to and from the event in good time for the start of the run. Buses will run every 20 minutes on Saturday and every 10 minutes on Sunday with a journey time of just 15 minutes.

To create a safe space to allow runners and their supporters to enjoy the event, there will be reduced parking available in a number of roads this week, including Clarence Esplanade, Duisburg Way and in the coach parking area of the D-Day car park. Roads on and around the seafront will be closed to cars and other motor vehicles, on Saturday from 6am and on Sunday from 5am. Some parking restrictions will also be in place from 8am on Friday. Vehicles will be able to use the route from 4pm over the weekend, or before, depending on when it is safe to reopen.

Vehicles normally parked in this area should be moved outside the area before the restrictions come into place. For a full list of the roads this includes visit portsmouth.gov.uk/GSRTTRO

Participants and spectators are reminded to take measures to help protect themselves and others so that everyone can continue to enjoy events like the Great South Run. Before travelling, people are advised to take a lateral flow test, which can easily be picked up locally or ordered online. Stockists can be found at maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk or order online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests. People who have a negative result and have no symptoms are good to go to the event.

People are advised to carry a face covering and a supply of hand sanitiser. Keeping a distance from others while travelling, and when waiting for buses or trains, will help to prevent the spread. Passengers are encouraged to wear face coverings on public transport at all times. When travelling by taxi, an open window will help with ventilation.

Canoe Lake, Pyramids, D-Day, Seafront, the Esplanade, Southsea Common car parks, as well as Broad Street and The Harbour car parks in Old Portsmouth will not be accessible during the event and will re-open once participants have moved from the area and it is safe to re-open them. You can find information about car parks at www.portsmouth.gov.uk. If you are arriving later and need to leave early please use city centre car parks or the free Park and Ride shuttle service.

Travel advice this weekend

Plan your journey - and allow yourself more time

Walk or cycle where possible

Rent a Voi e-scooter* - voiscooters.com

Use Park & Ride. As well as the regular PR1 service, a free shuttle bus will operate this weekend directly to Clarence Pier - parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk

Check bus timetables to find out your best bus route -Firstbus www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport Stagecoach stagecoachbus.com and Hoverbus hovertravel.co.uk/hoverbus.

Catch a train - southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey - you can then get from Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth and Southsea or Fratton stations by:

- cycling 10 mins

- walking 35 mins

- Voi e-scooter 20 mins



Consider catching the Gosport Ferry to Portsmouth Harbour - gosportferry.co.uk/parkandfloat

Consider catching the Hayling Ferry - haylingferry.net and then bus number 25 to the seafront

Travel from the Isle of Wight - wightlink.co.uk

*Rental e-scooters can only be used by people who are at least 18 years old and hold a driving licence or provisional driving licence. Riders must only ride on roads, cycle paths and shared-use paths and never with another person on the e-scooter. Pavement riding is not permitted. Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except for use on private land and with the land-owner's permission.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We welcome the return of the Great South Run to Portsmouth. Our free direct shuttle service will allow visitors and spectators to reach the action relaxed and ready to take part in this action-packed weekend of sport and entertainment.

"Everybody can play their part to protect Portsmouth by following the coronavirus advice and planning their journey to help everyone enjoy a safer and more relaxing weekend. "

For general information about visiting Portsmouth visit visitportsmouth.co.uk. For more information about the Great South Run visit greatrun.org/events/great-south-run

For live Portsmouth travel updates follow Twitter @portsmouthroads

