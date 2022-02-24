Rapala, Storm, Okuma and 13 Fishing heading for inaugural Sea Angling Classic

The brands, distributed by Normark UK, are supporting the Charter Boat category in what is set to be the biggest recreational boat sea fishing competition in the UK. The event, organised by Angling Spirit - the same team who run the World Predator and Carp Classic events, is a catch, photograph, and release format, focusing on 5 species: Tope, Smooth hound, Rays, Bass and Black Bream.

Daryl Hodges, joint Managing Director of Normark UK said: “Excitement is really ramping up for what looks set to be a fantastic event. We have already supported and worked closely with some of Angling Spirit’s other events and this one looks set to raise the bar. There are very few big sea fishing events in the UK so with saltwater fishing enjoying somewhat of a boom at the moment it’s great to have something on the calendar for those anglers to look forward to.”

Ross Honey, founder of the Sea Angling Classic, commented: “These brands need no introduction in the fishing world, and we are delighted to have them as supporters of the Sea Angling Classic. Lure fishing is a huge part of saltwater fishing, and I will certainly be interested to see what is being used during the Sea Angling Classic, and what lures land the big fish.”

The brands have put their backing to the event by offering thousands of pounds worth of top tackle as part of the largest and most valuable prize table ever offered in a UK sea fishing event. This includes a high spec, fully rigged Extreme 745 Game King and trailer with a Mercury V8 4.6lt Pro XS 250 engine and the Lowrance® Ultimate Fishing System installed in the Recreational Boat Category.

But the Sea Angling Classic is much more than simply a sea fishing competition. Throughout the event, there will be a major emphasis on conservation and the environment, with beach clean-ups and a focus on the importance of the Solent’s flora and fauna.

There will also be a number of activities for junior anglers, including coaching sessions and competitions, something which Normark UK support strongly. Daryl added: “It’s great that the event is also about supporting the next generation of anglers with competitions and coaching, giving youngsters a taste of a style of fishing they probably wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do. I am really looking forward to the event and where it can go in future years."