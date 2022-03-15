https://analytics.google.
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
The John Jenkins Stadium: laying the first brick ceremony

Published: 13th March 2022 12:54
Work has begun to build the John Jenkins Stadium in Portsmouth and on Tuesday March 15, 2022 at 10am Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey in the Community, will be laying the first brick, marking the special moment when we all will be able to finally see the build begin.  
 

Working in partnership with Moneyfields FC and Portsmouth Women FC, PITC has a once in a lifetime opportunity to develop a home – at the heart of Portsea Island – to provide all weather pitches, gym, dance studio, boxing facilities, club house and lots, lots more.   

The aim is also develop and landscape the surrounding grounds to include an environmental classroom. 

The £5 million project has been funded by The Football Foundation, Pompey Supporters’ Trust, The Eisner Foundation, Portsmouth City Council, the Government's Levelling Up fund, Veolia, the Beneficial Foundation and Pompey in the Community fundraising. 

The new sports facility will become a central hub for the community; where people can train, learn, play and, most importantly, belong and grow.   

Each week during term time Pompey in the Community deliver coaching and training programmes to more than 6,000 students and pupils – that’s over 36,000 individuals each year.   

Clare said: “We run sports, education, health, inclusion and disability projects in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas through a range of programmes and projects.   

“We have over 50 full-time coaching and support staff, plus our casuals – in addition to a whole army of volunteers, but until now we haven’t had a home and have had to beg steal and borrow facilities around the city. 

However, Clare is keen to point out the project is not all about football. A specialised boxing gym will give us the opportunity to engage with a much broader range of people from all areas of the city. 

“This will allow us to support the young people of Portsmouth even more.  In addition, a multi-use games area, flexible classrooms, studios and community hub will allow us to provide something for everybody and help improve health and well-being across Portsmouth,” Clare added. 

