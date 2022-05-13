Baton arrival will relay fitness message to Portsmouth residents

Published: 13th May 2022 14:00

Southsea Common will host a festival showcasing community sports to mark the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay arriving in the city on 6 July.

Kadeena Cox receiving the baton from the Queen

The international relay promoting the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will take in some of the city's famous landmarks and Portsmouth City Council is using the occasion to highlight the range of sporting opportunities available and encourage residents to take part with a free Get Active event with opportunities to try new sports.

The Queen's Baton will arrive on the seafront by hovercraft around 5.30pm and loop through the Get Active event before travelling to Gunwharf Quays, the Historic Dockyard and city centre ahead of a return to Southsea Common's sports festivities.

Exact route details are still being finalised but, to maximise the areas people can see the relay event, it is expected the Baton will be chauffeured between key locations where Batonbearers will carry it. This will also prevent the need for road closures.

The Get Active celebration of grassroots sports and community fitness will take place on Southsea Common from 5pm-7pm, displaying everything the city has to offer from athletics to Zumba.

Attendees will have the chance to try new activities at the different sports club's stands as well as seeing what the city's sport and leisure centres have to offer with BH Live bringing a range of taster activities including free fitness classes for people to try.

Clubs and societies from across the city are being invited to take part and showcase what they do to encourage new people to join them. Any sports clubs or group leaders interested in getting involved should email events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Council Leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "We want to use this occasion to celebrate all the opportunities Portsmouth residents have to play sport and get active. Every week thousands of people in the city take part in a huge range of activities and by highlighting them at this event we hope to get even more people involved. We want to have a healthier city and I'd encourage anyone with a team, club or group that would like new members to get involved."

Tony Brown chair and coach at Court Lane Judo Club, said: "It's great Portsmouth has been included in the Queen's Baton Relay but even better it's being used to highlight grassroots sports in the city. Judo is one of the core sports for the Commonwealth Games but possibly least known by the average person and this is a great opportunity to raise the profile of the sport.

"Portsmouth has a huge range of sport clubs for all ages and fitness but people don't always know where to find them. This is a great way to show everyone what we offer and hopefully attract more people to join us and get active. "

