Pompey Supporters' Trust Crowdfunder Appeal for Jimmy Dickinson Statue at Fratton Park

Published: 25th July 2022 11:22

Crowdfunding campaign launched to commemorate Jimmy Dickinson, one of Portsmouth Football Club’s greatest ever players, with a statue at Fratton Park.

The tribute to Jimmy, who twice lifted the First Division trophy for the club, will be installed to coincide with the club’s 125th anniversary season in 2023/24.

“Pompey fans treasure the rich history of our club and this is an opportunity for us to celebrate one of our true heroes." said Ashley Brown ofPompey Supporters’ Trust.

The campaign is being led by the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, and is supported fully by Portsmouth Football Club and the Pompey History Society.

"Portsmouth FC is delighted to be able to wholeheartedly endorse the Pompey Supporters' Trust campaign to erect a statue in honour of Jimmy Dickinson. Since I have been Chairman of the club, I have come to know of his greatness as a player, for both Pompey and England, and his enormous contribution to the club in other roles too. This PST project is the perfect way to kickstart the club's 125th anniversary celebrations. I look forward to the club working with the PST over the coming months to make this statue something of which we will all be proud." commented Michael Eisner, Chairman of Portsmouth FC.

How much is needed?

We need to raise £150,000 to make this project a reality. This will pay for the statue and the groundworks for the site it will located in.

The PST has kicked it off with a contribution of £25,000.

Although we have included some rewards for specific donation amounts, you can pledge whatever sum you feel able to afford.

How do I get involved?

Click Here to visit the 'Jimmy Dickinson Statue at Fratton Park' Crowdfunder page

