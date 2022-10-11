Portsmouth moves around Great South Run

Published: 11th October 2022 15:38

Portsmouth is welcoming the return of the south's leading running event, Great South Run, on Saturday 15 October and Sunday 16 October.

Portsmouth City Council’s advice to visitors, residents and businesses is to plan journeys in advance and consider alternative ways to travel as the event attracts 25,000 runners to our streets from Portsmouth and beyond. The 10-mile route will feature seven music zones and spectators are welcome. Starting at Clarence Esplanade, the route journeys through to Old Portsmouth and Historic Dockyard, returning to Southsea via Canoe Lake.

Those travelling to the event are encouraged to use the Park & Ride PR3 bus, which will be running a shuttle service to and from Southsea and stopping at City Centre South during key hours on Sunday. One ticket is needed per parked vehicle, allowing up to five passengers shuttle bus access all day for £4. The schedule will be released later this week here.

Marshalls will be assisting in diverting traffic at the road closure points. If you are using the bus services over the weekend, please note there will be significant diversions which may affect your journey. Please visit First Bus or Stagecoach respectively for service updates.

The following roads will be closed between 9.45am - 4pm Sunday 16 October:

Pier Road - from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout

Gordon Road

Victoria Avenue

Victoria Avenue Spur

Pembroke Road

High Street, Old Portsmouth - Between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road

Museum Road

Cambridge Road

Burnaby Road - Between Cambridge Road and Park Road

Park Road

St George's Road, Portsea

Ordnance Row

The Hard

Queen Street - From its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street

Wickham Street

Clock Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard

Bonfire Corner

Cross Street

Queen Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road

Alfred Road

Bishop Crispian Way - From the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road

Anglesea Road

Market Way - Between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout

King Richard I Road

Winston Churchill Avenue

Isambard Brunel Road - Between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue

Lord Montgomery Way

Hampshire Terrace

Landport Terrace

Kings Terrace

Jubilee Terrace

Bellevue Terrace

Southsea Terrace

Kings Road - Between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace

Western Parade

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade

Serpentine Way (Southsea Common)

South Parade

Lennox Road South - Between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade

Burgoyne Road - Between Clarence Road and South Parade

St Helen’s Parade

Eastern Parade

St George’s Road, Eastney

Cromwell Road

Henderson Road - Between Highland Road and Bransbury Road

Henderson Road - Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road (Eastbound under two-way light control)

Henderson Road - Between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade

Eastney Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade Link Road and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Additional Closures

From 6am Monday 10 October - 4pm Sunday 16 October

Clarence Esplanade - From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way

Jack Cockerill Way - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade and South Parade

Jack Cockerill Way Spur - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way

From 8am Friday 14 October - 4pm Sunday 16 October

Clarence Esplanade - From South Parade and Jack Cockerill Way

Victoria Avenue Spur

Saturday 15 October

Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (from 6am)

The Dell (from 6am)

Pier Road (6am - 12.10pm)

Avenue De Caen (from 6am)

Western Parade - Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace (9am - 1pm)

Sunday 16 October

Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (until 4pm)

The Dell (until 4pm)

Pier Road (until 12.30pm)

Avenue De Caen (until 4pm)

Vehicles normally parked in this area should be moved outside the area before the restrictions come into place. For a full list of the roads this includes visit Great South Run (TTRO 180/2022) - Portsmouth City Council.

Canoe Lake, Pyramids, D-Day, Seafront, the Esplanade, as well as Broad Street and The Harbour car parks in Old Portsmouth will not be accessible during the event and will re-open once participants have moved from the area and it is safe to re-open them. You can find information about car parks at www.portsmouth.gov.uk. If you are arriving later and need to leave early, please use city centre car parks or the Park and Ride shuttle service.

Southsea Common will be available on both the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend as a car park, if you are participating in the run this will be the closest location to the start line as well as other facilities for the event. Car parking charges will be £10 for one car all day. Please note that you would need to arrive before 9.30am on Sunday 16 October if you wish to park at Southsea Common, as the roads will be closed from 9.45am. Once safe to do so the car park will re-open. Opening times are Saturday 15 October from 7am and Sunday 16 October from 6am.

Travel advice this weekend

Plan your journey in advance

Walk or cycle where possible

Rent a Beryl bike* - Portsmouth | Beryl

Rent a Voi e-scooter* – Voi Scooters - Reimagine your city

Catch a train – com/plan-my-journey– you can then get from Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth & Southsea or Fratton stations by:

cycling 10 minutes (personal or Beryl stations close to all stations)

walking 35 minutes

Consider catching the Gosport Ferry to Portsmouth Harbour – Home | Gosport Ferry

Consider catching the Hayling Ferry – Hayling Ferry and then bus number 25 to the seafront

Travel from the Isle of Wight –Wightlink | Isle of Wight ferries - Wightlink Ferries

*The Beryl bikeshare scheme can only be used by people who are at least 16 years old. Docking stations affected by road closures will be closed during the event accordingly - please check the app for details.

**Rental e-scooters can only be used by people who are at least 18 years old and hold a driving licence or provisional driving licence. Riders must only ride on roads, cycle paths and shared-use paths and never with another person on the e-scooter. There will be a temporary large rack in Palmerston Road/Clarendon Road to accommodate the run as many Southsea stations will be deactivated for the event - please refer to the Voi app for details. Pavement riding is not permitted. Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except for use on private land and with the land-owner’s permission.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said “The Great South Run is a wonderful event, and we are looking forward to welcoming runners and spectators to Portsmouth. We encourage the public to choose sustainable transport where viable and to be considerate of our city.

"I wish all participants the best of luck and am looking forward to seeing the joy that these events bring to Portsmouth."

For general information about visiting Portsmouth visit visitportsmouth.co.uk. For more information about the Great South Run visit greatrun.org/events/great-south-run.

For live Portsmouth travel updates follow Twitter @portsmouthroads

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.