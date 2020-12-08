Santa will be visiting the Coffee Cup in Eastney this Saturday!
Published: 8th December 2020
Meet Santa this Saturday, December 19th, at our Eastney Coffee House (PO4 9GE).
Santa will be joining us from the North Pole from 9.30-13.00.
All visiting children will also receive a FREE PRESENT from Santa, as well as having the chance to have their photo taken with him.
