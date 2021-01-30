8th Pride LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival 2021

Published: 30th January 2021 10:40

Portsmouth Film Society will screen four films in February for its annual Pride LGBTQ+ Festival. Online films will be free to University of Portsmouth staff and students, and our members/followers. The virtual festival is supported by BFI FAN, University of Portsmouth LGBTQ+ Staff Network, Portsmouth Partnership Foundation, FilmCrew4U and Peccadillo Pictures. Zoom links for post-film discussions can be found on the PFS website. 50 Years Legal, Monsoon and Cocoon will be available for 48 hours. A Very Normal Family will be available for two weeks. We also bring more online film watch parties for March. Portsmouth Film Society will screen four films in February for its annual Pride LGBTQ+ Festival. Online films will be free to University of Portsmouth staff and students, and our members/followers. The virtual festival is supported by BFI FAN, University of Portsmouth LGBTQ+ Staff Network, Portsmouth Partnership Foundation, FilmCrew4U and Peccadillo Pictures. Zoom links for post-film discussions can be found on the PFS website. 50 Years Legal, Monsoon and Cocoon will be available for 48 hours. A Very Normal Family will be available for two weeks. We also bring more online film watch parties for March.

Film Society’s chair Aysegul Epengin said:

‘In these difficult times, we are proud to be continuing our film showings for community at online platforms. We have been running our LGBTQ+ Festival for the last eight years. We would like to a give a huge thank you to all our followers and patrons for their continued support. “

The University of Portsmouth is delighted to be able to sponsor the LGBTQ+ Film Festival to help celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month in conjunction with our partners Portsmouth Film Society. We hope that this provides some much-needed relief and gives communities across Portsmouth something to engage with and look forward to during these challenging times and will encourage, through LGBTQ+ films, an appreciation of equality and diversity within Portsmouth.

https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/winter-2021/

Programme: (Click Here to see programme poster)



50 Years Legal (2018) Saturday 6 February 7pm (15 /documentary/77 mins)

50 Years Legal is a documentary directed and written by legendary rock promoter Simon Napier-Bell, created to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. The film takes us on an engaging and informative journey through LGBT history in the UK since 1967 and shows how changes in politics and social attitudes have evolved, for better or worse, over the subsequent decades. The film features many interviews with celebrities and LGBT activists.

Monsoon (2020) 13 February 7pm (UK 12A/95 mins)

Monsoon is a rich and poignant exploration of the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present. Kit returns to Ho Chi Minh city for the first time since he was six years old, when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam war. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he is no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love and forgiveness.

Cocoon (2021) 20 February 7pm (15/German/English subtitles/93 mins)

Cocoon is, in its depiction of the trials and triumphs of female adolescence, a raw and honest coming-of-age tale. In the shimmering heat of a Berlin summer, Nora spends her days as a third wheel to her older sister Jule and her best friend Ayim. On a gym day at school, Nora gets her period for the first time in front of the class. An older student Romy rushes to the rescue, and a friendship blossoms and Nora falls fast in love for the first time.

A Perfectly Normal Family (2020) 27 February 7pm (Certificate to be confirmed/Danish/English subtitles/97 mins)

A Perfectly Normal tells the story of a father transitioning to female, and draws on director Malou Reymann’s own childhood experience of family life in the 1990s. This heartfelt and sometimes funny drama is also about the evolving nature of what passes for ‘normal’.

Ayşegül Epengin

PFS Coordinator

Southsea Cinema Development Manager



Portsmouth Film Society

http://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk

http://www.southseacinema.co.uk



Portsmouth Film Society

Southsea Community Cinema at The Glasshouse

Portsmouth Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade,

Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3ST

Phone : 07854700126



FB @pompeyfilms @Southseacinema



TW @portsmouthfilms @southsecinema

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.