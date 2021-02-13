Explore Portsmouth Museums virtually

Published: 13th February 2021 12:09

World-class museums can be explored virtually during the pandemic, thanks to an array of online activities and tours developed by the Portsmouth Museums and Visitor Services teams at Portsmouth City Council and destination partners.

#VirtualPortsmouth allows visitors and residents to explore popular attractions in the city online. Enjoy a guided tour of The D-Day Story, see the Dodo skeleton at Portsmouth Museum, explore the Hotwalls Studios or step aboard visit the Solent Forts; all without leaving your home.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Our teams have been working hard throughout the pandemic to allow visitors to continue exploring our wonderful city and the incredible things we have on offer. We've worked with partners across Portsmouth to promote virtual tours, family activities, educational videos, art displays and so much more, and it's something we will continue to explore moving forward."

As well as opening the virtual doors to many of Portsmouth museums, the council has virtually celebrated Heritage Open Days, the 80th anniversary of the city's biggest air raid in the Blitz, Holocaust Memorial Day and the arrival of the last-surviving landing craft tank of D-Day, LCT 7074.

The Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery is currently welcoming entries to its 500 Pompey Words creative writing competition and the second round of Grants for Greater Wellbeing to support the health and wellbeing of local people has just been launched by The D-Day Story.

Jane Singh, Tourism and Marketing Manager at Visit Portsmouth, said: "The success of our virtual events has been incredible with people from around the world having the opportunity to visit and explore Portsmouth. We're already looking at ways to host more virtual events and combining in-person events with something digital, to allow more people to enjoy our city from further afield."

Future activities include a partnership with the University of Portsmouth to develop an interactive collection for Portsmouth Museum and Cumberland House, indexing the collection at Portsmouth Museum online so visitors can see objects digitally, developing school resources at The D-Day Story and ongoing virtual event planning with local artists and more online activities.

Find out more about #VirtualPortsmouth on the Visit Portsmouth website.

