Aspex and PONToon clebrate their partnership aimed at upskilling women in digital tech in online exhibition

Published: 25th February 2021 18:09

Aspex is delighted to share an online exhibition marking the culmination of its three-and-a-half-year partnership with PONToon - a project, led by The University of Portsmouth, CCI, aiming to engage, support and upskill women in digital technologies to aid employment. Produced by Project Assistants Hannah Buckingham, Sasha Damjanovic, Vera Hadzhiyska, Eleanor Harwood-Todd, Ellie Higgins and Alice Karsten, the exhibition, available at pontoonexhibition.com, showcases significant moments and inspiring resources achieved by partners, collaborators and beneficiaries over the course of the project.

Encouraging visitors to explore, watch, learn, play and journey, the exhibition presents an interactive and accessible online experience, embodying the exciting and experimental use of digital technologies promoted by PONToon. Visitors can enjoy virtual symposiums, masterclasses and reflections on the project, including exploring the intersection between art and technology with collective Keiken; discovering coding through dance with Pell Ensemble and U Can Too; and navigating business growth with Flo Ayeyemi. Looking to the future, the exhibition also houses new resources that foster digital autonomy and features original artwork by young women artists Ruth Alderton, Beth Ewen, and Keiken.

As well as providing visitors with an engaging and imaginative digital experience, the online exhibition has also enabled the Project Assistants to gain invaluable digital skills, including in graphic design, video editing and website development. ‘I have learnt so much,’ said Sasha Damjanovic. ‘This is the first job of this kind that I have had [working] as a team to create something together... I feel so much more prepared for jobs in the future.’

PONToon is a three and a half year project, led by The University of Portsmouth, CCI, which officially began 7th June 2017, with a total budget of €5.8 million and 11 UK and French partners. Approximately €1.5 million total budget to UoP, 69% grant funded, 31% partner contribution. The project has now supported over 1600 women into training or employment in digital skills.

To view the exhibition, please visit pontoonexhibition.com.

