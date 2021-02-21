Special online class for embroidery enthusiasts

Published: 3rd March 2021 12:40

The D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth has teamed up with the Royal School of Needlework to offer some very special embroidery classes online. The classes are accessible to anyone and each attendee will be given a free ticket to The D-Day Story.

Anyone who joins the online class can also hear more about the museum's Overlord Embroidery, stitched by the Royal School of Needlework from 1968 to 1974 in an exclusive presentation. The Overlord Embroidery is a stunning 83 metre hand-stitched embroidery which tells the story of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

James Batney, The D-Day Story Manager said, "We are proud to be able to continue working with the Royal School of Needlework and offer the Goldwork embroidery classes online. These fascinating classes have proved to be very popular and so people are encouraged to book their places as soon as possible."

The next available class will take place on Friday 23 April 2021. You can book your place and find out more at https://theddaystory.com/goldwork-skies-inspired-by-the-overlord-embroidery-class/

