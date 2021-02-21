Let’s finish what we started! Dick Whittington is back at the Kings Theatre, Portsmouth for their first ever summer pantomime

Published: 4th March 2021 13:52

After Dick Whittington’s quest was cut short in December disappointing thousands of ticket holders, the Kings Theatre is thrilled to announce that Dick can complete his journey by returning in the summer to finish what he started.

With theatres on track to reopen as part of the government’s roadmap for recovery, Dick Whittington - The Pompey Panto will run from Friday 23rd July until Sunday 8th August 2021 in a first for the venue.

Although The Kings has put on touring Easter pantomimes in the past, most recently starring Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee in 2014 – this will be the first time they will have produced a summer panto.

The traditional pantomime will once again feature local favourites including X Factor finalist and one half of Same Difference, Sean Smith in the title role alongside Jack Edwards as Dame Dolly, James Percy as Silly Billy, Julia Worsley as the evil Queen Rat, Peter McCrohon as Alderman Fitzwarren and Tara Holland as Alice Fitzwarren.

With a stellar cast, the same incredible sets and costumes, magical dance numbers, fabulous singing alongside non-stop gags it’s the perfect family event to celebrate the arts and the talent in the city.

Will Dick Whittington succeed in his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London? Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city, and win the hand of his love, Alice?

Tickets for Dick Whittington are on general sale from Thursday 4th March at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO:

“I am absolutely delighted to announce the re-launch of our amazing Pompey Panto – Dick Whittington, with our fabulous cast and creative team. It felt like unfinished business closing so abruptly and with over 11,000 people booked to see the show during the rest of the run.

“Putting the panto back on really draws a line under what we have all been through in the last year. Come and join us for what will be an amazing fun-filled family party.”

Jack Edwards, Kings Theatre Creative Director:

"It was such a privilege to be part of the show last year and I’m thrilled that we are able to get everyone back together to perform again. The magic of pantomime is something which can be enjoyed all year round and I can’t wait to be back on the stage – although I’m slightly dreading the quick costume changes in warmer weather!”

