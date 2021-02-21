Portsmouth City Council rollout holiday activities and food programme 'HAF Fun Pompey' for Easter

Published: 26th March 2021 17:44

From Tuesday 6 April to Friday 16 April eligible children can access activities, sports and food through Portsmouth City Council's HAF Fun Pompey programme.

The programme, which is part of the government's national Holiday Activities and Food initiative, is available for families with children aged 4-16 years old and there are free spaces available for those in receipt of free school meals.

HAF Fun Pompey aims to encourage children to eat more healthily and be active while not in school by attending different holiday clubs during the Easter, Summer and Christmas breaks. The sessions are free for eligible families and offer children a choice of activities depending on their age, ability and interest. From sport to Lego, performing arts to ‘Dining with Dickens’, water sports to cooking classes there's something for everyone.

Alison Jeffery, director of children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "I'm delighted Portsmouth City Council has been able to work with such a wide range of partners to deliver such an important programme.

"School holidays can be challenging for some families managing increased costs and time away from work.

"HAF Fun Pompey will ease this pressure and be an enormous boost for the children and young people who have missed out on so many opportunities over the last year."

The council are working with 14 partners ranging from local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to launch the HAF programme. A full list of partners can be found on the HAF Fun Pompey website below. The programme will grow over the summer and a wider offer will be available for families to access during this holiday period.

Booking is essential. Please book your place for the Easter holiday as soon as possible as numbers are limited. To book your space visit https://www.pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey/ or to find out more about HAF Fun Pompey email HAF@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Visit the government website www.gov.uk/government/publications/holiday-activities-and-food-programme/holiday-activities-and-food-programme-2021 for more information on the national programme.

