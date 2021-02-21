Easter Sunday Sherlock Funday

Published: 31st March 2021 16:09

Budding detectives can enjoy a special Easter treat with new Sherlock Holmes themed videos online Sunday.

Portsmouth City Council's Conan Doyle's Casebook Facebook page will be hosting several new videos for families to enjoy.

The Case of the Easter Bunny will see Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson help a friend with a socially distanced new case while there will also be tips on creating your own comic book and interactive science fun.

The new videos will appear on the Conan Doyle's Casebook Facebook page from midday on Easter Sunday.

