The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Upcoming Events
Rock The Foundation: Live music night at The Wedgewood Rooms in aid of The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 13th April 2021 09:36
Square Roots Promotions and The Wedgewood Rooms present a live Rock and Roll extravaganza in aid of The Elizabeth Foundation, an outstanding local charity supporting young deaf children and their families. With music from Whos Who and the Rolling Tones this is set to be a great night out.

Tickets are available online from www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk or Wedge Box Office 02392 863911, in-store at Harbour Records Emsworth or direct from The Elizabeth Southwick Hill Rd, Cosham tel 02392 372735.

Tickets just £20 to include £5 worth of Rock N Roll raffle Tickets!

More info at www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk or www.squarerootspromotions.co.uk or www.elizabeth-foundation.org

 

 

