Outdoor Cinema! Here we go again!

Published: 14th May 2021 12:20

Portsmouth Film Society (PFS) – SUNSET OPEN AIR CINEMA 2021

Portsmouth Film Society is back this year and we invite you to celebrate the sixth season return of OPEN AIR FILMS with us, a fun and safe outdoor activity for the whole family. We will begin our celebration with Footloose on Friday 29th May and The Greatest Showman on Saturday 30th May, the first of its twice weekly open air movies in addition to the drive-in programme; our SUNSET open air cinema events will run consecutively on Friday and Saturday night at the Southsea Skate Park and Fort Purbrook throughout the summer period!

Experience popular, nostalgic films under the stars. Before the film begins we will have fun activities & games such as balloons, sing-along's, light shows and karaoke. Free PFS Sunset t-shirts will be awarded to those with a flair for cosplay of film characters.

"At PFS, we are supported by the British Film Institute to bring specialised films and outdoor cinema to Portsmouth again this year and we have a wonderful volunteer team keen to prepare the cinema events." says Aysegul Epengin, Director.

As the UK and rest of the world slowly begins to emerge from such unprecedented circumstances, we are pleased to let you know that we are still working hard and safely increasing our outdoor cinema service capacity. We are dutifully following the precautions set by WHO and the UK Government to the latest COVID-19 public health and safety regulations.

Many thanks to the Portsmouth City Council, Film Hub Southwest, Express FM, BHLive, Film Crew 4U, DogSea Print, Dizzy Height Drones and Flamingo Boss for their collaborations, Southsea Skate Park and Fort Purbrook for making this season's OPEN AIR events happen. Dizzy Height Drones will be onsite to take aerial footage and photos of the events. This can be viewed on our social media platforms and website.

Tickets are available online for £8 or £6 plus £2 booking fee.

Contactless ticket sales at the gate and online ticket sale is started already.

For further information please go to the Portsmouth Film Society’s website www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk or email info@portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk

