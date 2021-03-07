https://analytics.google.
Want to know the secrets of Stephen King's success?

Published: 19th May 2021 16:23
Fans of Stephen King, and those wanting to understand why screen adaptations of his tales of terror and suspense are so successful, can join a free all day symposium at the University of Portsmouth on Friday 21 May.

 

The author has come to symbolise the horror genre - with more than four decades of his work adapted for cinema and television productions. From classics like ‘Carrie’ and ‘The Shining’ to modern streaming shows like ‘The Outsider’, his work is popular around the world.

 

Dr Rebecca Janicker from the School of Film, Media and Communication at the University of Portsmouth is hosting the event, and will be joined by other specialist academics. Panellists include Stacey Abbott from the University of Roehampton, Simon Brown from Kingston University and Lorna Jowett from the University of Northampton. 

 

The experts, all with an interest in King’s work, will lead discussion on key elements found within his tales and how they are portrayed on screens big and small. Those wanting to learn similar techniques for their own stories can then join a free Stephen King Writing Workshop at 5.30pm on the same day. 

 

Dr Janicker has just recorded a new podcast for the University of Portsmouth about Stephen King’s screen work.  You can listen to the podcast here.

 

Details of how to register for the symposium and writing workshop can be found here

