More of Portsmouth Museums re-open to the public

Published: 20th May 2021 15:39

The negative effects of plastic pollution in the Solent are highlighted at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery following its reopening on 18th May. A creative, immersive light display designed by artist Trudi Lloyd Williams will feature and people can find out more about endangered local species, alternatives to plastics and some of the ways that plastic pollution is being tackled.



The exhibition was created by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust as part of their Secrets of the Solent project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Running until December 2022, Secrets of the Solent is raising awareness of the Solent's vibrant marine environment, celebrating the extraordinary people and wildlife that share it, and supporting its current and future protection.



Cumberland House Natural History Museum will re-open to visitors on Tuesday 25 May at 10am.

Being an historic and somewhat complicated building, providing access while maintaining social distancing has been challenging and the museum will have restricted numbers and a one-way system in place. Because of the changes it is likely that visitors will have to queue outside the museum before entry and are advised to consider the weather on the day.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "We are delighted that our museums are reopening their doors to the public. The museums play such an important role in our City, whether it be educating people about our rich history or holding fascinating and thought-provoking exhibitions such as the one at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery.

Art can be very powerful when it comes to raising awareness of important issues and we hope people will go and find out more about the effects of plastic pollution in the sea and what we can all do to help."

All museums are required to ask each visitor over the age of 16 to either scan the NHS test and trace app or give their details before entering the site.

Both museums are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am with last admission at 4pm. For more information visit:

www.portsmouthmuseum.co.uk

www.portsmouthnaturalhistory.co.uk

