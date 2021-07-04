Victoria Park to host community fair, Saturday 10 July

Published: 4th July 2021 08:40

Victoria Park is to host its first community fair on Saturday 10 July (11am-2pm) on the lawns in the southern section of the park. The fair will be an opportunity to enjoy over 30 stalls from local makers and community groups, including the Wildlife Trust and Aspex Gallery, workshops, live performances and children's activities. There will also be talks and walks about the park's history, monuments and trees hosted by local experts.



Visitors will also have the chance to find out about the plans for the future of Victoria Park, see ideas for a new community hub and children's playground, and hear about how the park will be used to bring the community together through events, education programmes and volunteering opportunities. Park-goers can bring a picnic or enjoy food and drink from the café in the park as well as several food stalls. Public toilets will also be available during the event.

In line with coronavirus safety measures, the stalls, workshops and talks will be outside or in open-sided marquees. People will be encouraged to 'check in' to the event using the NHS Covid 19 app, make space for others and avoid gathering in large groups. Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the fair and people should feel free to wear face coverings if they prefer in busier areas. Bubble areas will also be marked out on grass so that people can keep a safe distance from others during performances from Red Sauce Theatre Company and local dance group Fit 'n' Funkey.

The community fair is a taste of things to come if Victoria Park is successful in its bid for £2 million of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Victoria Park project team is currently working with residents and community groups to finalise the proposals for improvements and restoration work before submitting the funding application later this year.

At the community fair event, people will be able to have a look at the plans and provide feedback to the Victoria Park team. Anyone who would like to see the proposals but can't attend the event, will be able to see them after the event on the Victoria Park website www.victoriaparkportsmouth.org.uk and get in touch with team by email victoriapark@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or by calling 023 9268 8911.

