The HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) Fun Pompey summer programme helps children eat well and be active during the school holidays

Published: 15th July 2021 16:47

This summer holiday from 26 July to 30 August Portsmouth City Council and partners are running a fantastic programme of fun activities and nutritious meals as part of the HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) Fun Pompey scheme. Children from 5-16 years old and who are eligible for benefits related free school meals are invited to sign-up to the programme which offers a range of free activities and food.



From sport to performing arts, day trips to art workshops, water sports to cooking classes, there's something for everyone. There's also events where the whole family can get involved.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said: "After the huge uptake of the Easter programme, I'm delighted to see the HAF Fun Pompey programme running again this summer holiday."

"The HAF Fun Pompey programme is even bigger and better this time round, with more providers, more funded spaces and of course more opportunity for fun!"

"Working with such great partners has been the key in making the programme a success. Together through the HAF Fun Pompey programme, we continue to understand and deliver what our community in Portsmouth needs."

The council are working with over 30 providers ranging from local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to deliver the HAF Fun Pompey holiday clubs. A full list of providers can be found on the website below.

Funds have been made available to provide 20,000 funded session spaces, as well as some paid for sessions, by the Department for Education. Free provision is provided for children aged 5-16 who are eligible for benefits related free school meals.

The programme will run again during the Christmas school holidays, more information will be released nearer the time.

To attend any of the HAF Fun Pompey activities and event sessions children must be booked on by their parents and carers. Bookings for the summer programme are now live. Spaces are limited, please book your place now to avoid disappointment.

For a full list or providers, details of how to book onto a session and to sign-up to the HAF Fun Pompey newsletter visit https://www.pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey/ If you'd like to speak to someone about the programme or have any questions please e-mail HAF@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Visit the government website www.gov.uk/government/publications/holiday-activities-and-food-programme/holiday-activities-and-food-programme-2021 for more information on the national HAF programme.

Keep up to date with the latest information on Portsmouth City Council's social media. Follow @portsmouthcitycouncil on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and @portsmouthtoday on Twitter.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.