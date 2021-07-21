Port Solent announces exciting live music and family fun event to take place this August

Published: 21st July 2021 11:27

Renowned for hosting brilliant events throughout the year, Port Solent is back with its first big FREE event in 2021. Visitors can enjoy live music, family fun and entertainment on Saturday 14th August with Sounds of Summer at Port Solent



On Saturday 14 August from 11am, there will be exciting entertainment for all with magic shows, balloon modelling, hula hoop shows and workshops, and so much more.

People can dance the day away with live music from House of Anthems, playing all things Ibiza, Ministry and Clubbing Pop Hits. The fantastic 19 Forever will also be playing, featuring the best 90's Brit Pop hits and Naughties Indie Bangers along with Ten Dollar Shake, a power trio, making many delicious flavours of noise!

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent said:

"Port Solent is known for its exciting free events and it's been really hard not being able to put these on for people over the last year. We're really excited to be bringing people back together this August with our Sounds of Summer event and we're making sure we squeeze as much fun and live music in as possible!

"There's plenty of entertainment on offer for all ages, from magic shows and balloon modelling, to live music and special guest, Bridie the Tea Lady - a firm favourite at Port Solent, she's guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone's faces!"

With 12 bars and restaurants to choose from, there is a huge choice of food and drink available for anyone wanting to extend their visit, and with free parking, you can sing, dance, eat and enjoy all Port Solent has to offer for as long as you like.

To find out more about Sounds of Summer and to view the full line-up, please visit: www.portsolent.com/events/sounds-of-summer

