Book in at your library for the summer reading challenge 2021

Published: 22nd July 2021 14:20

Annual summer reading challenge launches

Sign up at any Portsmouth library to take part in the fun and free Wild World Heroes summer reading challenge 2021.

Portsmouth City Council is once again supporting the Reading Agency's summer reading challenge, which encourages reading for pleasure for children aged four to 11 over the summer holidays.

This year it's all about the Wild World Heroes, who want to make their town even better for its people and animals. With ideas from WWF, the challenge focuses on action for nature and tackling real-world environmental issues, from plastic pollution and deforestation to wildlife decline and nature loss. It will feature amazing books, awesome rewards and plenty of ideas for taking care of the environment.

To take part visit any Portsmouth library to sign up, get a free pack and choose some books to get started. Alternately, sign up online at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said: "The summer reading challenge is a fun and free activity for children to enjoy throughout the summer. Developing the love of reading is not only a fantastic thing in itself, we know that it also results in children thriving and achieving in school and in their future lives. We look forward to welcoming families into our libraries to sign up for the challenge and enjoy choosing some exciting books to read over the coming weeks."

Miss Pullen, Librarian at Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, recently visited Central library with some pupils to help launch the challenge. She said: "The Summer Reading Challenge is a great opportunity for children to keep up with their reading and reduce the 'summer dip' in their reading levels over the six-week break from school. It's also a fabulous opportunity for families to have a fun day out together in September, to celebrate all the children that completed the challenge. It's free and I believe every child should take part!"

Everyone who takes part in the Summer Reading Challenge will be invited to Southsea Castle on Sunday 19 September to collect their medal at the very popular winners' event.

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/wild for more details.

