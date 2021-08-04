Get creative for free using locally sourced plants

Published: 4th August 2021 10:58

Plant lovers looking to get creative have the perfect opportunity in a free upcoming art workshop at Hotwalls Studios.



Forest Weave will take place on Sunday 15 August, 11am - 4pm, giving the public an opportunity to learn how to weave with locally sourced plants.

Hotwalls artist Alice Hume is running the workshop and said, "Forest Weave is the perfect opportunity to get creative and give weaving a go. No matter your age or ability, we're here to help you learn and most importantly have fun!"

As well as learning weaving skills, the public will be able to enjoy trying foil engraving by Laura Bennett and watch fellow Hotwalls artist Katie Munro life-paint the session.

This workshop is the latest instalment in the Interactive Weaves project, aiming to create woven pieces of art with the public and Hotwalls Studios artists using local waste materials. A Textile Weave workshop will follow on Sunday 22 August, featuring embroidery, boro stitching and fabric weaving. To celebrate the Interactive Weaves project, exhibitions will take place in a number of locations in Portsmouth in late September, showcasing a range of artwork completed throughout the project.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "This project is an excellent example of how local artists and residents are coming together to share skills and knowledge and explore important topics such as plastic consumption. I hope lots of people continue taking part and having fun while enjoying the many benefits of getting creative."

To book free tickets and to see the full programme, people can visit www.vanderhume.co.uk/interactiveweaves or follow @Interactiveweaves on Instagram.

Interactive Weaves is supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios and John Hansard Gallery.

