Graduate Show 2021 celebrates creative excellence

Published: 18th August 2021 10:40

The University of Portsmouth is proud to announce the launch of its digital Graduate Show 2021 on Friday 20 August.



Over 230 graduating students of the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries will present work in the virtual exhibition that celebrates creative excellence from the Schools of Architecture; Art, Design and Performance; Creative Technologies; and Film, Media and Communication.

The exhibition, which celebrates the students' talents in a wide range of creative disciplines, is one of the largest degree shows in the UK.

Professor Trevor Keeble, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, said: "With the challenges of the past year, I am very proud to see the incredible work of this year's graduates being shared as part of our digital showcase. The creativity, resilience and focus that our students have shown in producing these works is truly outstanding, and clearly demonstrates why so many of them have already secured fantastic jobs across the creative industries."

The show identity was designed by BA (Hons) Animation student Imogene Goodman (Immy) whose concept was chosen for its hand drawn originality, creative excellence and celebratory style, using a blend of 2D and 3D animation techniques. Immy's University experience is captured in her profile on the Graduate Show website and her winning animation can be seen here.

Immy said: "The whole process was an incredible learning experience. Throughout each stage of the design process, my main goal was to complete work to a standard that I could safely say that I'd put my all into. When I was invited to work alongside the faculty's creative team to finalise the completed identity, I was not only delighted that I could continue to work on a project that I was really passionate about, but for me, there's no better feeling than knowing that your hard work has finally paid off."

Emma Brookes, BA (Hons) Graphic Design, has a bright future ahead after already securing her first role after graduating and winning a number of prestigious awards. "I was awarded overall Creative Champion at the South West Design and Digital Student Awards for my project 'Kuki', where I was also awarded Winner at the RSA Student Awards and fellowship to the RSA. I was also over the moon to be awarded a D&AD Pencil Award for my project 'Spotify Moments'", she said.

Many students take the opportunity of furthering their skills during their course by taking a placement. Cristian Necula who studied BA (Hons) Film Production successfully completed a placement as Promotions Assistant using his skills to develop creative content for the Faculty's news and social media platforms, in addition to a placement in Morocco on a professional feature film. Cristian said: "It was such an eye-opening opportunity - definitely the biggest project I'd worked on at the time - which taught me many valuable lessons, and instilled my passion for filmmaking even further."

To get a snapshot of some of the talented students' work view the following showreels for each course in Animation; Film Production; Computer Animation; Computer Games; and Television and Broadcasting.

The following disciplines will be available to view on the Graduate Show website - Animation, Architecture, Computer Animation and Visual Effects, Computer Games, Creative Writing, Digital Media, Fashion & Textile Design, Film Production, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interior Architecture & Design, Music Technology, Photography, Television & Broadcasting.

You can view the Graduate Show 2021 at port.ac.uk/gradshow from 20 August.

