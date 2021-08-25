https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more

- Martin Waters
- Martin Waters
Siren call to have fun at Port Solent’s 999 Day

Published: 25th August 2021 15:26
Port Solent will be on red alert for summer holiday fun with the return of its popular 999 Day on Saturday 4 September.


An exciting array of vintage police cars and fire engines will be on display for visitors to explore and enjoy during the 999 Car Meet Special.

There will also be the chance to see vehicles and meet those who work for Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

The free event, from 10am - 4pm, will give visitors of all ages an insight into the emergency services. It's a must for any enthusiast or children wanting the opportunity to get up close and imagine being a firefighter or police officer when they're older.

Port Solent's Lisa Fowler said: "Our annual 999 Day is always popular and this year promises to be fantastic with a great line-up of vehicles from a variety of emergency services.

"It's also a brilliant chance for people to meet and speak with the people who are sometimes at the sharp end of emergency situations."

"There's always plenty to see and do at Port Solent - visitors can make a day of it with a delicious lunch at one of our restaurants too."

Visitors should be aware that some of the emergency vehicles may not be on show for 999 Day if they are called out to deal with an emergency situation on the day.

For more information on Port Solent visit: www.portsolent.com

