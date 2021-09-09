https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth

Portsmouth
"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Portsmouth to commemorate 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Published: 9th September 2021 16:04

Portsmouth will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks with a memorial service at the city's Hope Garden.

The service will take place at midday on Saturday, 11 September, at the garden which sits between Southsea Castle and the D-Day Story.

Father Bob White, from St Mary's Church, Portsea, will lead the service, with the Lord Mayor, Cllr Frank Jonas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to plant a bulb in the hope garden, which was planted after the 2001 attacks as a symbol that hope always springs eternal.

Lord Mayor Cllr Jonas said: "The September 11 attacks shook the world and it is important we remember that and pay our respects to those who lost their lives."

Comments

