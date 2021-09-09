https://analytics.google.
Discover the fascinating history of Portsmouth’s wartime British Restaurant

Published: 9th September 2021 16:32
Discover Portsmouth's very own British restaurant that was located in Victoria Park and learn about the plans to regenerate this unique community green space at a special live online event this Friday (10 September).

The event, which is part of Heritage Open Days, features Professor Deborah Sugg Ryan from the University of Portsmouth who will discuss the fascinating history of the wartime British restaurant.

Often people's first experience of eating out away from home, hear how Portsmouth's 17 British restaurants supplied 40,000 meals per week at their peak. Discover how women from various backgrounds came together to feed the public - from those whose homes had been destroyed in Portsmouth's blitz to people helping to clear the debris and workers in the docks and other industries that were so critical to Britain's wartime effort.

With a focus on the Victoria Park restaurant, in the heart of Portsmouth, the event will uncover the local history of this immense enterprise that democratised eating out and sowed the seeds of the modern ‘take away' in post-war Britain.

Professor Sugg Ryan said: "'I've been intrigued to discover the fascinating history of communal British Restaurants in wartime Portsmouth and beyond. There are strong parallels with some of the work being done today by foodbanks and social eating initiatives."

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "I am excited about the plans to regenerate Victoria park so that it continues to build on its fascinating history of being an important place in many people's lives for future generations to come. The Heritage Open Day's events, like this one, are a fantastic way to learn more about our cities vibrant history."

Deborah is a Professor of Design History at the University of Portsmouth and author of Ideal Homes: Uncovering the Design and History of the Interwar Home (Manchester University Press) Deborah is a presenter and series consultant for BBC Two's A House Through Time. She is joined by James Daly of Portsmouth Museum Service, Felicity Wood from The D-Day Story and Jackie Collins from the exciting project to regenerate Portsmouth's Victoria Park.

The talk takes place online from 11am to 12 noon and must be booked in advance at: https://theddaystory.com/eating-out-off-the-ration-wartime-british-restaurants/

