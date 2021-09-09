Portsmouth to hold annual service for those who lost their lives at sea

Published: 9th September 2021 18:10

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth is set to lead the city in the annual service of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and to commemorate the life of Nelson on Sunday 12 September.



At 11.15am, the Lord Mayor, Cllr Frank Jonas will be joined by Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire, Admiral Sir Jonathon Band and the Mayors of Gosport and Havant for the service at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, which will be led by the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane.

Because of the pandemic this year's service is invitation only. Senior officers from the Royal Navy will also attend the cathedral service, where a collection will be taken for the Seafarers' Charity.

At just after 11am the Lord Mayor and a senior police officer will lead a short civic procession along St Thomas's Street to the cathedral and after the service the same procession will take attendees to the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson, in Grand Parade, Old Portsmouth, where the Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire will lead the laying of wreaths at the memorial.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will then go to the sea wall where he will commit a wreath to the sea to commemorate all those whose lives have been lost at sea.

Lord Mayor Cllr Jonas said: "As a port city Portsmouth has always relied on seafarers, their success has been the city's success and we also share in their tragedies. Every year this a poignant service and I'm proud we take the time as a city to remember those who have lost their lives at sea."

