https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth to hold annual service for those who lost their lives at sea

Published: 9th September 2021 18:10
The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth is set to lead the city in the annual service of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and to commemorate the life of Nelson on Sunday 12 September.

At 11.15am, the Lord Mayor, Cllr Frank Jonas will be joined by Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire, Admiral Sir Jonathon Band and the Mayors of Gosport and Havant for the service at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, which will be led by the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane.

Because of the pandemic this year's service is invitation only. Senior officers from the Royal Navy will also attend the cathedral service, where a collection will be taken for the Seafarers' Charity.

At just after 11am the Lord Mayor and a senior police officer will lead a short civic procession along St Thomas's Street to the cathedral and after the service the same procession will take attendees to the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson, in Grand Parade, Old Portsmouth, where the Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire will lead the laying of wreaths at the memorial.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will then go to the sea wall where he will commit a wreath to the sea to commemorate all those whose lives have been lost at sea.

Lord Mayor Cllr Jonas said: "As a port city Portsmouth has always relied on seafarers, their success has been the city's success and we also share in their tragedies. Every year this a poignant service and I'm proud we take the time as a city to remember those who have lost their lives at sea."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies