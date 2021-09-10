Find out about exciting new plans for Cosham

Published: 10th September 2021 10:15

Drop-in events at Cosham library on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 September



Drop into Cosham library next week to look at the ideas and plans for several exciting new schemes such as a new fire station, new dementia facility and roundabout improvements.

Residents are invited to come along to drop in events, which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, on Tuesday 14 September between 2.30pm to 7.30pm or Wednesday 15 September between 7.30am to 11.30am. There is no need to register in advance.

There will be an opportunity to meet the developers and design teams and look at plans for the new Cosham Fire Station, new Edinburgh House dementia facility and new improvements to Spur Road and Portsbridge roundabouts (part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project).

There will also be an opportunity to find out more information on potential plans for King George V playing fields pavilion and new artificial sports pitches, as well as finding out more about the Portsmouth Clean Air Zone and getting energy advice from Switched On Portsmouth. Healthwatch Portsmouth will also be at the event to hear residents' feedback on local health and care services', including experiences of QA Hospital, access to NHS dentists locally and getting appointments at GP surgeries.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "This is an opportunity for those who live and work in the North of the city to go along to Cosham library to find out more about several new regeneration schemes happening in the local area and give their feedback."

Cosham library is situated in Spur Road, Cosham, PO6 3EB. To find out more contact Tim Raw at tim.raw@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or 07901 100537.

