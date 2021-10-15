Bonfire and fireworks display will be back with a bang

Published: 15th October 2021 12:21

Remember, remember to head to Portsmouth City Council's annual fireworks display at King George V playing fields on Wednesday 3 November.

This free event opens at 4pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6:30pm followed by a spectacular fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. A variety of hot food and refreshments will be available, as well as a children's funfair (under 12's only).

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "I'm delighted to see the return of our annual bonfire and fireworks display following last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions. This is an event enjoyed by people of all ages, and I hope everyone has a wonderful evening."

This year's display has been supplied by Pains Fireworks. Visitors are asked not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the display for health and safety reasons.

Portsmouth City Council will be following government guidelines to keep the event safe. All attendees are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within the 48 hours before the event and to wear a face covering if using public transport and when walking through the underpass to the playing fields.

Please do not attend the event if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Further information relating to COVID-19, including guidance on testing, self-isolation and vaccinations can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus. Being vaccinated offers the best protection against becoming unwell and walk-in services are available to people locally for vaccination.

Travel:

The fireworks display always draws the crowds, so please avoid driving if possible - although parking will be available at Lakeside.

Please avoid crossing Western Road which is a high-speed road. There are pedestrian subways available at either end of Western Road.

Cosham train station is located five minutes away and there are bus stops adjacent to the field on Northern Road. Please note that a road closure will be in place on Northern Road for approximately 20 minutes following the end of the fireworks.

For more information visit www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/cosham-bonfire-and-fireworks-display-p1783121

